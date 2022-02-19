Advertisement

Why your returns may be taking longer -- And what you can do about it

(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just like most businesses right now, the IRS is facing a crisis.

With staffing shortages, outdated technology and coronavirus, all are all putting a delay on your taxes returns. MSU grad student Carly Claucherty is worried about this year’s backups.

“People like depend on getting that money back this time of the year,” said Claucherty, “People depend on that for like saving up for repairs on their houses and things and so if that was delayed, for I don’t know weeks months, that could really affect people.”

Mark Steber is the chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt. He said there are a few things you can do to boost your chances to get a quicker return. That biggest tips: pay extra attention to detail and don’t wait to file. The longer you wait, the further back you are in an already backed up line.

“File early, get your money, File early to lock up your data and file early just in case you need a few more moments to answer a question or get some data. It’s just smart business in this day where your tax return is your largest financial transaction and the dollars have never been bigger and never been more important,” Steber said. “Be accurate, make sure your data matches. Make sure you file early other things that can help you prevent what was last year’s delay.”

