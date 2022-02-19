Team aims to bring success back to Grand Ledge High School gymnastics

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - High school gymnastics is already getting to the end of the season and teams are working toward the coveted state championship crown.

The sport resonated with the Grand Ledge community -- it’s a program that has had a lot of success through the years. The Grand Ledge High School girls have won six state championships in a row from 2008-13. In that time span, the team also won 106 consecutive meets.

“There were other kids that went, ‘Hey, Grand Ledge is pretty good. I want to be apart of that,’ and that’s how we continued all the way through 2013,” said coach Duane Haring. “Because people wanted to be a part of something good and so that’s why we ended up being so good so long.”

The group understand the deep history and success of gymnastics at Grand Ledge High School. Some even learned about when they were children, which inspired them to get into the sport.

THIS GROUP UNDERSTANDS THE DEEP HISTORY AND SUCCESS OF GYMNASTICS HERE AT GRAND LEDGE HIGH SCHOOL, AND SOME EVEN LEARNED ABOUT IT WHEN THEY WERE CHILDREN, INSPIRING THEM TO GET INTO THE SPORT.

“Just watching them at practice, like while I was doing club, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s something I want to be a part of,’” said senior Emma Olds.

“I remember like hearing about it. In town there’s a bridge, and it has stickers on it that Duane and another one of his gymnasts put on the ground that had their state championship years,” said senior Kennedy Sabin. “I remember seeing those when I was little, when we were walking around as a family or something and I was like, ‘I’m going to be a part of that team one day.’”

The 2021-22 team is trying to reignite that success. They’re close -- getting third last year at states and winning multiple meets this year.

What makes the team special is they don’t have one superstar, but instead, a group of girls working to bring Grand Ledge back to its winning days.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.