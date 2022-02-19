Jackson students lead food drive collecting bottle and can donations for charity

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you happen to stop by the Tractor Supply stores in Jackson on Sunday, you may spot industrious teens collecting donations of bottles and cans on their weekend. They’re students from the Jackson Area Career Center’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, and on Sunday they’re donating their time to help others.

Read: Team aims to bring success back to Grand Ledge High School gymnastics

The FFA program offers students a chance to learn basic skills associated with agriculture. The program also teaches leadership by putting elected students in charge of organizing charitable events.

Gabby Hart is one of the students selected by her peers to be on the leadership team. She’s been working to get the Pop Can and Bottle Drive event going.

“This is done by the JACC FFA officer team,” Hart said. “These kids are elected by the rest of the class to represent them.”

Jackson: Residents concerned with plans to remove 300-year-old trees

She says that can collection in particular can help out two organizations at once. For example the bottles and cans will go towards donating to the local animal shelter, while the tabs from the cans are removed and sent elsewhere to help a different cause.

“They melt them down, and they get metal for that. The money from that goes to the Ronald MacDonald House,” Hart said. “It’s about all of it for us.”

Like many other organizations, the JACC FFA has had to sit out the last two years. Being student-lead means a lot of the leadership are doing this for the first time.

Pam Wolff is the parent of a Jackson FFA student.

“We didn’t have one for two years because of the pandemic,” Wolff said. “Before that, my daughter wasn’t part of the class.”

Anyone interested in donating bottles and cans to the Jackson FFA students can do so at either of the Tractor Supply locations in Jackson on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next: State-local mask recommendations differ causing confusion across Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.