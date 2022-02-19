Advertisement

One charged with arson in Owosso fire

Crews respond to a house fire in Owosso on Feb. 18.
Crews respond to a house fire in Owosso on Feb. 18.(City of Owosso)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect is behind bars tonight, charged with first degree arson after a house fire in Owosso Friday morning.

It happened on South Chipman Street. During a search of the home, firefighters found a someone inside. They were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition as of Saturday.

Firefighters also found someone hiding in the basement. That person was arrested for arson and is currently being held at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

