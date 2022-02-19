One charged with arson in Owosso fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect is behind bars tonight, charged with first degree arson after a house fire in Owosso Friday morning.

It happened on South Chipman Street. During a search of the home, firefighters found a someone inside. They were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition as of Saturday.

Firefighters also found someone hiding in the basement. That person was arrested for arson and is currently being held at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

