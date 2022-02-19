Olivet Boys beat Stockbridge on the road

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet Eagles clinched the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title Friday with a 65-40 win over Stockbridge.

The win gave them at least a share, but a Lakewood loss gave them the title outright.

The Eagles have only suffered one loss this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

