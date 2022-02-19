Advertisement

Olivet Boys beat Stockbridge on the road

The Eagles clinched the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title
Olivet Stockbridge
Olivet Stockbridge(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet Eagles clinched the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title Friday with a 65-40 win over Stockbridge.

The win gave them at least a share, but a Lakewood loss gave them the title outright.

The Eagles have only suffered one loss this season.

