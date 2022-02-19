Advertisement

No. 19 Michigan State charges in second half, falls short to No. 19 Illinois

Tyson Walker led the second half charge with 24 of his 26 points in the final 20 minutes
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, left, passes against pressure from Michigan State's Joey Hauser,...
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, left, passes against pressure from Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, and Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points, Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 and No. 12 Illinois held off No. 19 Michigan State 79-74. Illinois moved ahead of No. 15 Wisconsin and into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.

Tyson Walker scored a season-high 26 points and A.J. Hoggard had 15 for the Spartans, who never led and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half.

Michigan State has lost four of five. The Spartans cut the lead to two points several times in the final two minutes before Trent Frazier made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

