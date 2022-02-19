On The Job Report: 2/18/2022

Housekeeping Aide

Essential Functions:

Cleans and sanitizes resident rooms, hallways, dining areas, bathrooms and other areas of the facility.

Safely mixes and uses cleaning solutions and stores in a secure area.

Labels and removes infectious waste bags and containers.

Performs other tasks as assigned.

Conducts job responsibilities in accordance with the standards set out in the Company’s Code of Business Conduct, its policies and procedures, the Corporate Compliance Agreement, applicable federal and state laws, and applicable professional standards.

Requirements:

Ability to read and write at a level appropriate for the job.

Ability to communicate effectively with residents, family members and facility staff.

Knowledge of infection control techniques.

Ability to be patient and polite.

Additional Requirements:

High School Diploma/GED Equivalent

Welder Day Shift

BARNES GROUP

Responsible for welding complex assemblies that meet station planning and customer specifications.

Set up of weld fixtures and tooling fixtures to prepare to weld complex assemblies.

Will use metal finishing tools, basic hand tools and precise measuring equipment to achieve station planning specifications and finish product, e. pneumatic angle grinders, calipers, pie tapes, micrometers etc.

Responsible for printing of station planning, recording throughput, completing routers and manufacturing orders accurately and completely.

Responsible for maintaining safety standards and daily/weekly 6S assignments.

Keep area and surrounding area clean and safe to meet and pass safety regulations.

General assist with others in department.

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Minimum of One (1) year of a strong manufacturing background working as a Welder.

Ability to understand and follow company and customer specifications.

Ability to regulate controls associated with all equipment utilized.

Ability to operate Pneumatic hand grinders, basic hand tools, overhead crane, welders, (GTAW), pedestal grinders, resistance welder, vise clamps and drills.

Experience with welding all sorts of materials, mostly metal objects.

Have an in-depth knowledge of GTAW and other welding practices and equipment.

Ability to follow station planning and read blueprints.

Knowledge of precision measuring equipment with ability to operate.

Interact and communicate in a professional and effective manner with all levels employees.

Schedule and organize time and tasks effectively.

Ability to work in a challenging and schedule driven environment.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to plan and perform difficult work processes.

Education Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Qualifications:

Behaviors

Dedicated - Devoted to a task or purpose with loyalty or integrity

Team Player - Works well as a member of a group

Detail Oriented - Capable of carrying out a given task with all details necessary to get the task done well

Motivations

Goal Completion - Inspired to perform well by the completion of tasks

Job Security - Inspired to perform well by the knowledge that your job is safe

Growth Opportunities - Inspired to perform well by the chance to take on more responsibility

Education

High School Diploma (preferred)

GED (preferred)

41 CFR 60-1.35(c)

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, dis-cussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information.

Civil Engineering Project Manager

ENG

As our civil engineering Project Manager, you will lead small teams of engineers who strengthen communities through infrastructure improvements. Every day, you will positively impact the communities in which we live and work, manage a wide range of civil engineering projects, and maintain client relationships.

To thrive in this job, you must be a motivated, personable, professional Civil Engineer who is ready to lead. Your ability to meet deadlines and communicate effectively is essential.

About Us

Eng., Inc. is an award-winning Civil Engineering and Surveying firm working primarily for Michigan municipalities on projects including streets, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, pathways, and parking lots, and Drain and Water Resources Commissioners on storm water management and complex water resources pro-jects, having received multiple MACDC awards. We offer varied opportunities for experience, growth, professional development, leadership, and ownership in a flexible team-based culture. Our competitive benefits package includes medical, life, short term and long-term disability insurances, HSA accounts, 401(k) plan, bonus structure, as well as, paid time off for holidays, vacation and sick time.

In a typical day, you might…

Ensure projects are completed to a high standard within project timelines.

Analyze alternatives to present clients with the best options.

Manage municipal, County Drain, site development, roadway/pathway, and water distribution projects from scoping phase through construction phase.

Train new engineers in all aspects of the industry.

Grow your expertise in an area of your interests while continuing to round-out your engineering knowledge and management capabilities.

Use AutoCAD Civil 3D.

Work as part of a team and independently.

Experience new challenges and concepts.

Requirements:

We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants who are authorized to work in the United States immediately will receive consideration for employment without regard to, among other things, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability.

