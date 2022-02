LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets won on the road Friday over Lansing Everett by a score of 55-46.

The win takes the comets to 5-12, while the Vikings fall to 8-8.

Next, they’ll take on Dewitt.

