Advertisement

Game of the Week: Portland girls get payback, defeating Lansing Catholic

The Raiders were led by Ashley Bower with 22 points and Ava Guilford with 13 points
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - When you have one loss on your season and you have that chance to play that same team again, you know that mindset is just straight revenge. That’s exactly how it was Friday night for Portland coming into this a rematch with Lansing Catholic after losing to the Cougars in January.

“There’s been a bitter taste in our mouth ever since we left Lansing about a month and a half ago. We’ve been looking forward to this game for quite a while,” Portland head coach Jason Haid said. “Not only is it the only loss, but it’s a loss to our conference rivals, it’s a team that we had to get through in the conference, or to share the conference. It meant a lot, and our practices have been very intense, more intense than we’ve ever had this week.”

“Last time we played them they obviously won and that was hard for us,” Portland senior guard Ashley Bower said. “I thought we never gave up and we just continued to fight and wanted to get better and that’s what allowed us to win tonight.”

“It’s just like kind of a surreal feeling. We knew if we played our best that good things were going to happen and we’re very proud of ourselves,” Portland senior guard Ava Guilford said. “But I feel like our team is a little underrated still, so we were ready to play and we had a lot of emotion tonight.”

“The girls really earned this with their desire to come everyday and work and practice and pay attention to detail and show it on the court,” Haid said.

“I’m confident. I think that we’re a great team and we’re going to continue to get better no matter what and just push ourselves so I’m excited for what the rest of the season has to bring,” Bower said.

The Raiders won 53-41 and face Grand Ledge next on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that the accident was a hit and run, but could provide...
Lansing hit-and-run victim identified
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Why the Lansing School District voted to keep its mask mandate

Latest News

Haslett @ Eastern
Haslett @ Eastern
Willy @ Mason
Lansing Catholic Portland
Portland Boys secure Friday sweep of Lansing Catholic
Grand Ledge @ Everett
Grand Ledge @ Everett
Waverly @ DeWitt