Game of the Week: Portland girls get payback, defeating Lansing Catholic

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - When you have one loss on your season and you have that chance to play that same team again, you know that mindset is just straight revenge. That’s exactly how it was Friday night for Portland coming into this a rematch with Lansing Catholic after losing to the Cougars in January.

“There’s been a bitter taste in our mouth ever since we left Lansing about a month and a half ago. We’ve been looking forward to this game for quite a while,” Portland head coach Jason Haid said. “Not only is it the only loss, but it’s a loss to our conference rivals, it’s a team that we had to get through in the conference, or to share the conference. It meant a lot, and our practices have been very intense, more intense than we’ve ever had this week.”

“Last time we played them they obviously won and that was hard for us,” Portland senior guard Ashley Bower said. “I thought we never gave up and we just continued to fight and wanted to get better and that’s what allowed us to win tonight.”

“It’s just like kind of a surreal feeling. We knew if we played our best that good things were going to happen and we’re very proud of ourselves,” Portland senior guard Ava Guilford said. “But I feel like our team is a little underrated still, so we were ready to play and we had a lot of emotion tonight.”

“The girls really earned this with their desire to come everyday and work and practice and pay attention to detail and show it on the court,” Haid said.

“I’m confident. I think that we’re a great team and we’re going to continue to get better no matter what and just push ourselves so I’m excited for what the rest of the season has to bring,” Bower said.

The Raiders won 53-41 and face Grand Ledge next on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

