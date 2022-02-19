East Lansing defeats Okemos, secures CAAC-Blue title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An alley-oop with 1:20 left put the East Lansing Trojans up for good against Okemos Friday night.

Evan Boyd, who threw down the slam, added more free throws to seal it.

The win secured the Trojans the CAAC-Blue for the first time since 2017.

The Trojans play Richland Gull Lake to wrap up the regular season before gearing up for the playoffs.

