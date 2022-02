DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers took down Waverly at home 55-46 Friday.

Bryce Kurncz scored 31 points and Adam Flannery added 14.

The win moves the Panthers to 8-8 overall.

