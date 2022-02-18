Advertisement

Your Health: Adult acne can take a toll on mental health

Your Health: Adult acne can take a toll on mental health
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Acne isn’t just a problem teenagers face.

A new survey shows 35% of women and 20% of men said they have had trouble with acne in their 30s.

Acne can impact one’s self esteem. A study from the University of Pennsylvania has found adults can experience problems with depression, anxiety and social isolation.

There’s a debate on if diet plays a role in contributing to acne, but recent research suggests milk and foods rich in added sugars and refines starches increase insulin growth factors, and those hormones can encourage acne development.

Stress doesn’t necessarily cause acne, but it can make it worse.

Patients can first try over-the-counter products that contain topical retinoids from a local drug store, which can treat mile or sporadic outbreaks. If no improvements are made in six to eight weeks, prescribed treatment under the care of a dermatologist may be necessary.

