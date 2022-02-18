Advertisement

Why the Lansing School District voted to keep its mask mandate

(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County had rescinded its mask mandate for schools on Feb. 10. It will come to an end Saturday.

Since the county made the decision, school districts have been weighing their options with mask mandates. That was a key item on the Lansing Public School’s Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

The school board heard from the district’s nursing leadership team as they laid out their COVID cases within the district. Afterward, the district voted to keep the mask mandate through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti pointed out that Sparrow Hospital’s bed occupancy, as of Thursday, is 97% filled. McLaren Hospital was at 89%. He said the district shouldn’t let their guard down while people in the area are still needing to be hospitalized for COVID.

“Waving the ‘Mission Accomplished’ flag at this stage is still premature,” Bhatti said. “What’s more important is not necessarily the numbers, but how the numbers translate into illness. It wouldn’t matter if a large swath of the population was contracting COVID if they weren’t getting sick from COVID. Once hospital utilization goes down across the board, that’s when we can feel good about progress.”

The district’s decision isn’t fully set in stone. The board could vote to change the mandate at any point before the end of the school year.

Related: Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
Ashley Nicole Miller
Missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos recovered safely
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
Michigan State Police troopers searching an East Lansing home on Feb. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police search East Lansing home

Latest News

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Sparrow Health System offering unique breast cancer trial
Sparrow Health System offering unique breast cancer trial
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man facing charges after reportedly driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Drug overdoses on the rise in Michigan -- But help is available