Spartan Stampede Rodeo in town this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Spartan Stampede Rodeo is back this year at Michigan State University for the 52nd year.

Each year, the Michigan State University Rodeo Club holds the Spartan Stampede, an IPRA sanctioned rodeo, at the Michigan State University Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

The rodeo holds seven different events at each performance, providing fun for all ages.

The Spartan Stampede has been recognized as a seven-time recipient of Indoor Rodeo of the Year by the IPRA.

Studio 10 got the chance to talk to Caitlyn Havelka who is the Spartan Stampede Rodeo Queen and the Miss Michigan State Rodeo Queen about her reign and what she has been able to accomplish.

Check out the video to hear more about her year and the events going on this weekend.

The event runs February 18-20

Performance times are:

February 18th, 2022 - 8 pm

February 19th, 2022 - 2 pm & 8 pm

February 20th, 2022 - 2 pm

