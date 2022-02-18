Advertisement

Schools Rule: The show stoppers of St. Johns High School

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A round of applause is in order for the theater students at St. Johns High School.

The group won its 12th championship with the Michigan Interscholastic Forensic Association.

After a year hiatus of in-person performances, students in St. Johns theater competition group were excited to finally get back on stage.

They wasted no time putting on the perfect show.

“At St. Johns, we’ve actually had a lot more students recently going into theater in college,” said director Jackie Charneski. “So, being that we have these really strong student leaders who were apart of the program, as well as several seniors who are going on to study theater, I decided to have them vet some potential scripts for competitions.”

Together the students chose their story and got to work. They created a 45 minute production, a total of two student-lead and student-designed shows to compete against other schools at district and regional levels.

“They evaluate everything from set, lights, costumes, acting and how the show is completely put together,” said assistant director Nathan Charneski. " So, there’s a pretty defined standard for what they judge on.”

Over the years, the group has racked up quite the record, but they said it’s about so much more than winning.

