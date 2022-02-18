Rob Buffington shares some updated numbers for the local real estate market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got a real estate market update from Rob Buffington, with Home Seekers Real Estate Group. Some of updated statistics he shared were in regards to changes in the real estate market in counties such as Eaton, Clinton and Ingham.

We also learned more about why last year was a very successful year for the Home Seekers Real Estate Group and how that success can help potential home buyers or people that want to sell their home.

