No injuries reported in collision between MSP trooper, semi truck on US-23
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old man was ticketed Friday after a collision on US-23.
According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a collision on the southbound side of US-23 near Carpenter Road when a semi truck lost control and struck the police cruiser.
No one was injured, but the driver of the truck was issued a violation of basic speed law/too fast for conditions ticket.
Police are urging residents to drive slowly and carefully in winter weather.
Related:
- Lansing hit and run victim identified
- Man facing charges after reportedly driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.