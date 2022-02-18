Advertisement

No injuries reported in collision between MSP trooper, semi truck on US-23

No one was injured in a Feb. 18, 2022 collision between an MSP trooper and a semi truck on US-23.
No one was injured in a Feb. 18, 2022 collision between an MSP trooper and a semi truck on US-23.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old man was ticketed Friday after a collision on US-23.

According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a collision on the southbound side of US-23 near Carpenter Road when a semi truck lost control and struck the police cruiser.

No one was injured, but the driver of the truck was issued a violation of basic speed law/too fast for conditions ticket.

Police are urging residents to drive slowly and carefully in winter weather.

