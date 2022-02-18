‘A new chapter of care’ -- New McLaren Greater Lansing hospital opens March 6

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back in 2017, after serving the Mid-Michigan community for decades, the McLaren campuses on Greenlawn and Pennsylvania avenues announced they would be closing and moving to a brand-new facility.

Now, after years of planning and construction, McLaren Greater Lansing will open its replacement hospital to patients on March 6.

“All of us are looking forward to moving to this state-of-the-art hospital and delivering extraordinary health care to our community,” said Kirk Ray, President and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing. “When we broke ground in 2018, it seemed like we had a long way to go. Now that the hospital is complete it’s amazing to think of what we have accomplished in the last three years, especially during a pandemic.”

Hospital staff said they’re excited to turn the page and start a new chapter of care. Everything at the new location -- hallways, walls, waiting rooms, from the cafeteria to the parking lot -- was designed with the patient experience in mind.

“This new hospital provides hope to our community. It was designed for the patients we have today and generations to come,” said Ray. “We have added many new features to accommodate future pandemics or any health needs our community may have. We are positioned to not only be the best health care provider in mid-Michigan, but well beyond.”

The new hospital will be home to an expanded emergency department, ICU, and patient care areas. It will also include the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Karmanos Cancer Institute, which will provide expanded health care services to the region.

