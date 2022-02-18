Meridian Township designates new phone line for water, sewer emergencies

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township has created a new line to receive reports of sewer emergencies due to water or snow issues.

Residents can call the new line, at (517) 853-4911, when reporting a water and/or sewer emergency. Due to an issue with the township’s phone provider, its former water and sewer emergency line is no longer available.

“We are working with our phone provider to get the old line transferred and operational again, so it will connect residents as we roll out the new phone line,” said Dan Opsommer, Assistant Township Manager and Director of Public Works and Engineering. “The old phone number won’t connect residents until our provider transfers the phone number to their new system.”

Water and sewer emergencies include, but are not limited to, leaking water meters, water main breaks, sewer breaks, and backups. Residents are urged to call the emergency on-call number before calling a plumber. The new emergency line is available 24/7.

Residents with additional questions or concerns should contact the Department of Public Works at (517) 853-4440 or dpw@meridian.mi.us.

As colder temperatures continue, the Department of Public Works is advising residents to take added steps to avoid frozen water pipes at home. Tips provided by the department can be found on the Township website, www.meridian.mi.us/news.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

