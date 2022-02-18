Man facing charges after reportedly driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man arrested at Cambria Townhomes in East Lansing on Feb. 6 is facing charges.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Haslett and Hagadorn roads on reports of a man armed with a knife. Police said the man was inside a home and refused to come out, but after about an hour, the man reportedly got into a car and drove through the closed garage door before striking two parked cars.

The man is facing malicious destruction of property and reckless driving charges.

Police said the man, whose name will not be released, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

