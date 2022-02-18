Advertisement

Make An Impact with the WILX Food Drive!

Donate non-perishable foods the week of February 21 - 25th
Make an Impact
Make an Impact(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX is partnering with The Lansing Brewing Company the week of February 21st - 25th to collect non-perishable food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank (serving the Jackson area). The need for donations is an on-going challenge, especially after the holidays.

All week you can donate by dropping off food donations at the following locations:

  • WILX Studios between 9AM - 5PM (500 America Road, Lansing)
  • The Lansing Brewing Company between 12PM - 11PM Tues-Sat (518 East Shiawassee, Lansing). And for every pint of Amber Cream Ale sold during the week at the Lansing Brewing Co, they will donate $1 to the GL Food Bank!
  • South Michigan Food Bank locations between 11AM - 2PM. (Jackson Giving Back, 1003 Clinton Rd, Jackson or Salvation Army Jackson, 806 Pearl Street)

The Food Banks are looking for traditional items such as canned goods (meals in a can, stew, soups, veggies, fruit, etc), plain pasta, rice and canned and dried beans.

In addition and in support of the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s work with newly arriving Afghan refugees, they are collecting culturally familiar foods such as canned tomatoes, coconut milk, lentils, basmati rice, chicken broth and chick peas.

If you cannot donate in person, Friday, 2/25, there will be a live phone bank at WILX where you can call in to make a financial donation to purchase food. Or you can click HERE to donate directly online.

Join us in Making An Impact in Mid-Michigan!

