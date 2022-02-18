Lansing police seek Frandor retail fraud suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man.

According to authorities, the man is a suspect in several retail fraud cases around the Frandor shopping area.

Photos of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

