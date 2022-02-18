Lansing police seek Frandor retail fraud suspect
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man.
According to authorities, the man is a suspect in several retail fraud cases around the Frandor shopping area.
Photos of the man can be seen above.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Related:
- No injuries reported in collision between MSP trooper, semi truck on US-23
- SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
- Lansing hit and run victim identified
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.