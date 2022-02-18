Lansing hit and run victim identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit and run.

Randall Harlow, of Lansing, was struck early Tuesday morning on W. Saginaw Street near Deerfield Avenue.

Original story: Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school

Lansing Township Police say they have recovered a vehicle in connection with the incident and have obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

A suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they were told the 63-year-old victim walked away from Sparrow Hospital around 2 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact LTPD at (517) 485-1700 or Detective Randy Volosky by phone at (517) 999-0291 or email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

