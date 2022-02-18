Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Shelter honoring President's Day with dog adoption special

(Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS))
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Don’t sit and stay, head to Ingham County Animal Shelter this Saturday for a President’s Day special.

To encourage dog adoptions the shelter is reducing rates to $21 for one day only. Adoptable dogs will be fixed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

The shelter director says they have so many wonderful dogs looking for homes right now. This is the perfect chance for folks to find their perfect companion.

More information on adoptable dogs is on the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

