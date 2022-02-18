Advertisement

Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
17-year-old girl killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Latest News

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida took a photo of a pile of 1 million mosquitoes after...
Here’s what 1 million mosquitoes looks like
Daunte Wright's loved ones, including his mother Katie Bryant, spoke Friday at former police...
Daunte Wright's mom speaks at Kim Potter sentencing
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa