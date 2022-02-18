Grand Ledge alerts residents of sanitary sewer overflow

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The recent rainfall and snowpack melt in Grand Ledge is causing water levels and velocity to significantly increase within its stormwater collection system.

The City of Grand Ledge says the increase has caused a failure at a sanitary sewer structure in Sandstone Creek. The failure let a large amount of rainwater infiltrate the sanitary system and cause a sanitary sewer overflow on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant Wet Weather EQ Basin.

The overflow started just before 4:30 a.m. and concluded at 11:15 a.m. after discharging 958,004 gallons of partially treated wastewater.

All overflow water was expelled to the Grand River. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and local health departments have been notified accordingly.

