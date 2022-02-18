Advertisement

Grand Ledge alerts residents of sanitary sewer overflow

Over 950,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater were discharged.
The recent rainfall and snowpack melt in Grand Ledge is causing water levels and velocity to...
The recent rainfall and snowpack melt in Grand Ledge is causing water levels and velocity to significantly increase within its stormwater collection system.(Pexels - Generic photo)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The recent rainfall and snowpack melt in Grand Ledge is causing water levels and velocity to significantly increase within its stormwater collection system.

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and snowmelt leading to flooding on some Mid-Michigan streams, rivers

The City of Grand Ledge says the increase has caused a failure at a sanitary sewer structure in Sandstone Creek. The failure let a large amount of rainwater infiltrate the sanitary system and cause a sanitary sewer overflow on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant Wet Weather EQ Basin.

The overflow started just before 4:30 a.m. and concluded at 11:15 a.m. after discharging 958,004 gallons of partially treated wastewater.

All overflow water was expelled to the Grand River. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and local health departments have been notified accordingly.

More from Grand Ledge:

Governor Whitmer proposes 2023 state budget at Grand Ledge High School

Celebrating Library Lover’s Month at the Grand Ledge Area District Library

Water main repair in Grand Ledge neighborhood prompts boil water advisory

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
17-year-old girl killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Latest News

Due to an issue with the township’s phone provider, its former water and sewer emergency line...
Meridian Township designates new phone line for water, sewer emergencies
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 2/18/22
Why the Lansing School District voted to keep its mask mandate
Why the Lansing School District voted to keep its mask mandate