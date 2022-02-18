Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seek man accused of defrauding the elderly

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is a suspect in a fraud case involving an elderly victim.

A photo of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-816-8206.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.