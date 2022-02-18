Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seek man accused of defrauding the elderly

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving an elderly victim.
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving an elderly victim.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is a suspect in a fraud case involving an elderly victim.

A photo of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-816-8206.

