Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,827 new cases, 112 deaths over past two days
As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 4,002 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge seems to be slowing down. The state health department reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths over the past two days Friday.
61 deaths were identified during a vital records review.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,914 cases per day, a slight increase from Monday’s 1,793 average.
State totals now sit at 2,045,840 cases and 31,383 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The state’s positivity rate has dropped, reaching 8.84% Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 8.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 1,785 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October 4.
As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 4,002 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,416
|7
|182
|Eaton County
|21,779
|14
|355
|Ingham County
|52,211
|43
|675
|Jackson County
|33,826
|27
|497
|Shiawassee County
|14,061
|6
|200
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.