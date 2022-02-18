Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,827 new cases, 112 deaths over past two days

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 4,002 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge seems to be slowing down. The state health department reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths over the past two days Friday.

61 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,914 cases per day, a slight increase from Monday’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,045,840 cases and 31,383 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped, reaching 8.84% Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 1,785 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October 4.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 4,002 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,4167182
Eaton County21,77914355
Ingham County52,21143675
Jackson County33,82627497
Shiawassee County14,0616200

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
17-year-old girl killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card
AG Nessel posts gift card scam video
AG Nessel posts gift card scam video
No one was injured in a Feb. 18, 2022 collision between an MSP trooper and a semi truck on US-23.
No injuries reported in collision between MSP trooper, semi truck on US-23
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seek pitches for ‘Put Your Town On The Map’ competition
Semi hits state police SUV
Semi hits state police SUV