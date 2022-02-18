Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,827 new cases, 112 deaths over past two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge seems to be slowing down. The state health department reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths over the past two days Friday.

61 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,914 cases per day, a slight increase from Monday’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,045,840 cases and 31,383 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped, reaching 8.84% Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 1,785 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October 4.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 4,002 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,416 7 182 Eaton County 21,779 14 355 Ingham County 52,211 43 675 Jackson County 33,826 27 497 Shiawassee County 14,061 6 200

