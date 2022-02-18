Advertisement

Consumers Energy seek pitches for ‘Put Your Town On The Map’ competition

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is holding a competition that aims to help small communities grow and thrive.

Communities with 10,000 people or less can compete in the “Put Your Town On The Map” competition for grant money to fund projects. 10 finalists will be selected to present their pitch in May.

There will be three winners. The first place prize will get $25,000, second place will get $15,000 and third place will get $10,000.

For more information, visit this webpage here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
17-year-old girl killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card
AG Nessel posts gift card scam video
AG Nessel posts gift card scam video
No one was injured in a Feb. 18, 2022 collision between an MSP trooper and a semi truck on US-23.
No injuries reported in collision between MSP trooper, semi truck on US-23
Semi hits state police SUV
Semi hits state police SUV