Consumers Energy seek pitches for ‘Put Your Town On The Map’ competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is holding a competition that aims to help small communities grow and thrive.

Communities with 10,000 people or less can compete in the “Put Your Town On The Map” competition for grant money to fund projects. 10 finalists will be selected to present their pitch in May.

There will be three winners. The first place prize will get $25,000, second place will get $15,000 and third place will get $10,000.

