Celebrating Black History Month at the East Lansing Public Library

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing Public Library is hosting several events this month in honor of Black History Month. For example, earlier this month, the ELPL hosted a concert, called “In the Shelter of Each Other” which was recorded and shared online for library patrons to view virtually. Learn more about that special performance and other events that are taking place at the library this month by watching the videos.

Plus, the East Lansing Public Library has more special events coming up in March, including an event featuring Jim Gill. Check out the video to learn more!

East Lansing Public Library