Beerfest at the Ballpark returning in April

Beerfest at the Ballpark returns to Lansing this April.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 8th Annual Beerfest at the Ballpark, or BATB, is returning to Jackson Field this spring.

BATB will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The outdoor beer, cider, hard seltzer, mead, spirits, and wine festival will include live music and be held in the heart of Downtown Lansing at the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Tickets are available now both online or at the Jackson Field Box Office. Each ticket includes a logo souvenir glass, 10-15 tasting tickets each good for a 3oz pour, and appetizers. Tickets are available at multiple levels including Advanced, VIP, and Rare Beer. Ticket info can be found HERE.

Tickets for designated drivers are also available.

This year’s festival includes expanded grounds and more covered areas.

“Now we shut down Michigan Avenue and it spreads out the festival so it doesn’t get as crowded as years past,” event organizers said in a press release. “Since the last few years we have gotten rain, we have added more coverage.”

The covered areas will include the main concourse and under the Chevy Terrace in the right corner of the outfield.

The festival will include over 50 breweries - including local and state-wide favorites Bell’s Brewery, Eagle Monk Brewery & Pub, Founders Brewing Co., Grand River Brewing Co., and Lansing Brewing Co. - along with craft cocktails & distilleries, cideries and meaderies, hard seltzer companies, and wineries. Last year’s festival hosted 30 breweries.

For a full list of participants, click HERE.

