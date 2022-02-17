Advertisement

Charges announced against Flint Police officer and former Corrections officer

The Flint Police Department was made aware of an arrest warrant issued for one of its sworn officers.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter discuss charges issued against a City of Flint police officer and a former Genesee County corrections officer.

The Flint Police Department was made aware of an arrest warrant issued for one of its sworn officers. That officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.

The department said it is supporting the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Linden Police Department. An internal investigation is being conducted by the Cit of Flint Police Department Internal Affairs Division.

