Staudt’s Rising Stars: Chloe Carnevale

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Chloe Carnevale.

Chloe is 10 years old and plays soccer for the Capital Area Soccer League. She plays as a goal keeper.

She’s a hard worker and motivator on the field.

