Staudt’s Rising Stars: Chloe Carnevale

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Chloe Carnevale.

Chloe is 10 years old and plays soccer for the Capital Area Soccer League. She plays as a goal keeper.

She’s a hard worker and motivator on the field.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.