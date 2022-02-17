Short Baseball Negotiating Session

NEW YORK (AP) - On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed at the office of the players’ association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. An MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since the stoppage began. The union intended to respond to new proposals management made last Saturday. Baseball’s first stoppage since 1995 is in its 78th day. There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and opening day on March 31 will soon be threatened.

