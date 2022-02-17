Advertisement

Short Baseball Negotiating Session

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made. “It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play,” Travis Tygart, chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) - On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed at the office of the players’ association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. An MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since the stoppage began. The union intended to respond to new proposals management made last Saturday. Baseball’s first stoppage since 1995 is in its 78th day. There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and opening day on March 31 will soon be threatened.

