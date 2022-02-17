Advertisement

Police release name of teen killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police department says a teen is dead after being shot Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wainwright for reports of a female who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Background: Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side

Officers administered first aid until the Lansing Fire Department arrived and transported the victim, identified as Allayah Marie Walker-Travis, to a hospital, where she later died.

Officers say witnesses on the scene gave statements that the shooting was in relation to an argument that had occurred earlier that night. They led officers to an address nearby that was associated with that incident.

There, officers made contacts with additional witnesses, including a 20-year-old male suspect.

At this time, detectives are still investigating the incident to determine more details of what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Thomas at (517) 483-6847, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

