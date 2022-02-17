Advertisement

Oakland Hills Clubhouse Burns Down

Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
By Tim Staudt and The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A devastating fire has swept through the iconic clubhouse at a suburban Detroit golf course. Oakland Hills Country Club is one of Michigan’s most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

The fire was reported this morning.

The clubhouse was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art. Members are stunned.

Rachel Robinson says Oakland Hills is full of history and “so much wonder.”

Oakland University basketball coach Greg Kamp says, “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

Oakland Hills opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

