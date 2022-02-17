News 10 NOW Desk: First Alert Weather Update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Feb. 17 has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team.

A First Alert Weather Day is issued when the conditions are in place to significantly impact everyday life, including hazardous road conditions, school closings, and flooding.

WILX First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10 NOW Desk to give you the latest for your area.

News 10 First Alert Weather Update for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

