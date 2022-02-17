Nashville Coach Fined

L-NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington. Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night’s loss in Nashville. It was the Predators’ third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes. The Predators lead the NHL for the most minor and major penalties, and their average of 12.9 penalty minutes per game also is a league-high.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.