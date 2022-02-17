Advertisement

Nashville Coach Fined

Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Hurricanes defeated the Predators...
Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Hurricanes defeated the Predators in overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski | AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
L-NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington. Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night’s loss in Nashville. It was the Predators’ third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes. The Predators lead the NHL for the most minor and major penalties, and their average of 12.9 penalty minutes per game also is a league-high.

