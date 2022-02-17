Advertisement

Missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos recovered safely

Ashley Nicole Miller
Ashley Nicole Miller(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police reported that Ashley Nicole Miller, a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing, has been located safely.

According to authorities, Miller was reported missing by her family as a missing / endangered person. Police said she was last seen in Okemos driving a brown Buick Encore with the license plate HL36U.

