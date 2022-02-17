Advertisement

Michigan State Police search East Lansing home

Police believe home could be involved in illegal marijuana sales.
Michigan State Police search East Lansing home
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers searched an East Lansing home Wednesday morning.

Multiple MSP cruisers were seen outside the Hamlet Circle home.

According to authorities, a search warrant was authorized after they received a tip about illegal marijuana sales and manufacturing at the residence.

Further details were not released at the time.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase
Born in Nebraska, Malcom X's family moved to Michigan when he was very young.
Lansing Community College to host virtual Malcolm X Symposium
Michigan health officials update COVID mask guidance as state enters recovery phase
Two of the three people convicted in the murder of Malcolm X are to be exonerated as evidence...
Lansing Community College to host virtual Malcolm X Symposium