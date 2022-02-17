Michigan State Police search East Lansing home
Police believe home could be involved in illegal marijuana sales.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers searched an East Lansing home Wednesday morning.
Multiple MSP cruisers were seen outside the Hamlet Circle home.
According to authorities, a search warrant was authorized after they received a tip about illegal marijuana sales and manufacturing at the residence.
Further details were not released at the time.
