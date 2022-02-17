Michigan State Police search East Lansing home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers searched an East Lansing home Wednesday morning.

Multiple MSP cruisers were seen outside the Hamlet Circle home.

According to authorities, a search warrant was authorized after they received a tip about illegal marijuana sales and manufacturing at the residence.

Further details were not released at the time.

