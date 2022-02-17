MEAN GIRLS is coming to Wharton Center in March

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Another great show is coming to Wharton Center in East Lansing! MEAN GIRLS will be at Wharton Center from March 1st through March 6th. It’s a fun musical full of high energy, great humor and lots of laughs. Plus, there are some pretty big names behind the show, too.

Check out the videos to learn more about Mean Girls AND to find out how you can win a pair of tickets to the show!

