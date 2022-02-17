Advertisement

List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

This list will be updated as more emergencies are added
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan.(WEAU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will see its second winter storm of the season Thursday into Friday.

Read: First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.

An updating list of school closings can be found here.

If you know of a snow emergency that we don’t have listed, let us know at newstips@wilx.com.

Clinton County

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Ingham County

Jackson County

Livingston County

Shiawassee County

Related: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

