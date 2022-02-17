List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
This list will be updated as more emergencies are added
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will see its second winter storm of the season Thursday into Friday.
Read: First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for multiple communities across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.
An updating list of school closings can be found here.
- Driving safely in heavy rains and floods
- Mid-Michigan residents prep for potential ice jams, flooding ahead of winter storm
- First Alert: Five things you can do now to be ready for the storm heading toward Michigan
- Stay safe on Michigan’s snowy roads -- What should be in your vehicle’s emergency kit
If you know of a snow emergency that we don’t have listed, let us know at newstips@wilx.com.
Clinton County
Eaton County
Hillsdale County
- The City of Hillsdale has a snow emergency anytime there are more than four inches of snow. Hillsdale is expected to get 3-7 inches of precipitation.
Ingham County
Jackson County
- All Jackson Recreation Department senior programs have been canceled for Friday.
Livingston County
- Fowlerville and Howell both have snow emergencies active until 4 p.m. Friday.
- Pinckney has a snow emergency active until 5 p.m. Friday.
- Howell City hall with be closed Thursday. It is expected to reopen Friday morning.
Shiawassee County
If you know of a snow emergency that we don’t have listed, let us know at newstips@wilx.com.
Related: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.