Lansing School District votes to keep mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Face masks will stick around in Lansing Public Schools for the rest of the 2022-21 school year.

At Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, the board voted to keep the district’s mask mandate until the end of the year.

Ingham County had rescinded its mask mandate for schools on Feb. 10, which now comes to an end Saturday. Since the county made the decision, school districts have been weighing their options with mask mandates.

Waverly Community Schools has decided to keep their students masked as well.

