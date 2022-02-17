Advertisement

Lansing School District votes to keep mask mandate

Lansing School District
Lansing School District(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Face masks will stick around in Lansing Public Schools for the rest of the 2022-21 school year.

At Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, the board voted to keep the district’s mask mandate until the end of the year.

Related: Michigan switches to 3-phase system for COVID guidance

Ingham County had rescinded its mask mandate for schools on Feb. 10, which now comes to an end Saturday. Since the county made the decision, school districts have been weighing their options with mask mandates.

Waverly Community Schools has decided to keep their students masked as well.

Related: Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Michigan State Police troopers searching an East Lansing home on Feb. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police search East Lansing home
Ashley Nicole Miller
Missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos recovered safely

Latest News

Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man facing charges after reportedly driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Drug overdoses on the rise in Michigan -- But help is available
Drug overdoses on the rise in Michigan -- But help is available
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Chloe Carnevale