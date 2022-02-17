Advertisement

Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s south west side

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at a home on Sussex Street, between Deerfield and Wainwright avenues.

Multiple police cruisers are at the scene, near Waverly and West Holmes roads. The house is completely blocked off.

News 10 crews have seen police officers with their guns drawn, trying to call someone out of the home.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

This is an ongoing story and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

