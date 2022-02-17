Advertisement

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
Ashley Nicole Miller
Lansing police seek missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos
Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male on two counts of armed robbery.
Teen arrested in armed robbery of Jackson gas station
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
I-90 crash following snow squall in Northeast Ohio
What to do while driving in a snow squall

Latest News

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Police release name of teen killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. government is not seeing any kind of withdrawal...
Russia increasing forces at Ukraine border, Austin says
News 10 NOW Desk: First Alert Weather Update - Feb. 17, 2022 AM
News 10 NOW Desk: First Alert Weather Update - Feb. 17, 2022 AM
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine