Advertisement

Heavy rain and snowmelt leading to flooding on some local streams, rivers

Minor flooding can be expected in many parts of Mid-Michigan.
(WLUC)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours and rapid snowmelt as led to area rivers and streams to rise including the Looking Glass River and Sycamore Creek.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for parts of Clinton County for the Looking Glass River early Thursday morning. The river as of just before noon was at 8.2 feet near Eagle, more than a foot above flood stage. Minor flood is expected from near Eagle to DeWitt.

The river is expected to crest at 8.6 feet Thursday evening and is expected to drop below flood stage Saturday evening.

A Flood Warning was also issued for the Sycamore Creek in the Holt area. The National Weather Service said the creek was at 8.1 feet as of Thursday morning and will crest at 8.3 feet in the afternoon. Minor flooding can be expected in this area, including at the Lansing Municipal Golf Course and sections of East Mt. Hope Road.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Branch and Hillsdale counties until 7 p.m. for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Stay with News 10 for any future updates.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
Ashley Nicole Miller
Lansing police seek missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos
Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male on two counts of armed robbery.
Teen arrested in armed robbery of Jackson gas station
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
I-90 crash following snow squall in Northeast Ohio
What to do while driving in a snow squall

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel
WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
First Alert: Five things you can do now to be ready for the storm heading toward Michigan
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 2/14/22