Heavy rain and snowmelt leading to flooding on some local streams, rivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours and rapid snowmelt as led to area rivers and streams to rise including the Looking Glass River and Sycamore Creek.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for parts of Clinton County for the Looking Glass River early Thursday morning. The river as of just before noon was at 8.2 feet near Eagle, more than a foot above flood stage. Minor flood is expected from near Eagle to DeWitt.

The river is expected to crest at 8.6 feet Thursday evening and is expected to drop below flood stage Saturday evening.

A Flood Warning was also issued for the Sycamore Creek in the Holt area. The National Weather Service said the creek was at 8.1 feet as of Thursday morning and will crest at 8.3 feet in the afternoon. Minor flooding can be expected in this area, including at the Lansing Municipal Golf Course and sections of East Mt. Hope Road.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Branch and Hillsdale counties until 7 p.m. for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Stay with News 10 for any future updates.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.