First Alert Weather Day: Snowy and icy conditions to impact travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day because travel will become difficult throughout the day as temperatures fall and snow moves in during the afternoon.

Overnight rain and snowmelt has led to a lot of water in low-lying areas and ponding on area roadways. Some creek and river flooding is possible, especially on the Looking Glass River from Eagle to the DeWitt area. A Flood Warning remains in effect there until Saturday as minor flooding is possible.

As temperatures fall through the morning hours, icy roads will develop as things begins to refreeze around Mid-Michigan so expect travel impacts to begin even before the snow begins to fall. Before the snow begins, there could also be some freezing drizzle and/or flurries around the area.

The widespread snow will arrive early in the afternoon around 2 p.m. This will move in from the southwest and will continue through the evening hours. Visibility will be reduced as this snow comes down. It will wrap up around midnight and then things will dry out for Friday.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory out for the Lansing area and a Winter Storm Warning for the Jackson area. Areas to the south will see the highest snowfall totals.

Expect to see around 2-5 inches in the Lansing area with 4-7+ inches in the Jackson area. There will be a sharp cutoff on the north side of this so areas in Clinton and Ionia counties will see much less snow.

Stay with News 10 for updates throughout the day as this winter storm moves through Mid-Michigan.

Download the News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.