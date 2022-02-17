Firefighters putting out flames at historic Oakland Hills Country Club in metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are at the historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township putting out flames.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire, which began around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The course was tapped to host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042. The last US Open was held at the course in 1996.

More: Oakland Hills ready to host major championships once again

The original structure is from the early 1900s, being completed in 1922.

News 10 Today’s Seth Wells, who has golfed at the course, noted the building was planning to celebrate the centennial of the structure.

From @wxyzdetroit - you can see the clubhouse and the firefighters fighting the flames. Awful sight pic.twitter.com/n7Ew2RXsYS — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.