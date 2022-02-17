Driving safely in heavy rains and floods

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re heading out the door Thursday morning, you may be running into some flooding from the rain the Lansing-Jackson area is getting.

This could bring some slowdowns on your commute.

The State of Michigan does have some advice for drivers for flooding conditions:

Just six inches of water can stall cars.

A foot of water can cause many vehicles to float.

It’s important to never try to drive through a flooded road.

Never drive around a barricade They are put in place for a reason, and you may not be able to tell what’s on the other side if it’s dark.



Above all else, use caution and be patient on your morning drive.

