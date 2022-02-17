Advertisement

Driving safely in heavy rains and floods

The State of Michigan does have some advice for drivers for flooding conditions.
Just six inches of standing water on roadways is enough to make a driver lose control of a...
Just six inches of standing water on roadways is enough to make a driver lose control of a vehicle.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re heading out the door Thursday morning, you may be running into some flooding from the rain the Lansing-Jackson area is getting.

This could bring some slowdowns on your commute.

The State of Michigan does have some advice for drivers for flooding conditions:

  • Just six inches of water can stall cars.
  • A foot of water can cause many vehicles to float.
  • It’s important to never try to drive through a flooded road.
  • Never drive around a barricade
    • They are put in place for a reason, and you may not be able to tell what’s on the other side if it’s dark.

Above all else, use caution and be patient on your morning drive.

