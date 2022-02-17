Details of Harbaugh’s Contract Revealed

UNDATED (AP) - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season, guaranteeing he will make more than $7 million each season. Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses if the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions and go back to the College Football Playoff. He would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997. Harbaugh agreed to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. The new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed for the coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

