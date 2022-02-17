Advertisement

Details of Harbaugh’s Contract Revealed

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season, guaranteeing he will make more than $7 million each season. Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses if the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions and go back to the College Football Playoff. He would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997. Harbaugh agreed to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. The new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed for the coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a potential shooting in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side
WILX First Alert Weather
Thursday declared a First Alert Weather Day -- here’s what to expect
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Michigan State Police troopers searching an East Lansing home on Feb. 16, 2022.
Michigan State Police search East Lansing home
Ashley Nicole Miller
Missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos recovered safely

Latest News

Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Oakland Hills Clubhouse Burns Down
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit
Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Hurricanes defeated the Predators...
Nashville Coach Fined
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
Angels Legal Case About Skaggs Death Resolved